Harrisburg Police searching for missing & endangered infant

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Harrisburg Police are searching for a one-year old girl who was reported missing by her mother on Sunday morning.

Investigators say around 7:00 a.m., they received a call from a woman who said Travon Johnson took her one-year old daughter, Dayyvani Cleveland. The woman told police she left the child in Johnson’s care while she went out. When she returned home, both were gone.

Police say Johnson contacted the mother, saying he had the child. He also said if she notified police, he would harm the infant. The mother told officers she could hear the baby crying in the background.

Johnson is 23-years old and described as black, 5’10” tall and 180 lbs. He has short black hair with a sparse goatee and mustache.

Cleveland is one-year old. She was last seen in the area of Harrisburg Park Apartments on South 15th Street around 8:00 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen with Johnson and may still be with him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Travon Johnson or Dayyvani Cleveland is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.