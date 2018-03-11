× Lititz man charged with corruption of minors

LITITZ BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old.

Lititz Borough Police say detectives received a tip that Stauffer had a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old between October 2017 and February 2018.

Stauffer is charged with one felony count of Corruption of minors.

He was committed to Lancaster County prison in lieu of $250,000 bail and for violating his probation.