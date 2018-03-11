Missing one-year old girl located with injuries; suspect Travon Johnson wanted by police

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A one-year old girl who was reported missing by her mother on Sunday morning, has been located.

Police say Dayyvani Cleveland was left in the care of 23-year old Travon Johnson on Saturday night. When her mother returned home Sunday morning, both Johnson and Cleveland were gone.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police were notified that the baby had been dropped off to a known third party. Johnson took the baby there to be given to police. The girl suffered injuries, consistent with being assaulted and is being treated at Harrisburg Hospital.

The suspect, Travon Johnson took off and is wanted by police. He will face charges in connection to taking and injuring this child, and is also wanted on several active warrants for other violent crimes.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit the information through Dauphin County Crime Watch.

40.273191 -76.886701