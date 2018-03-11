× Police search for missing New Oxford teen

NEW OXFORD BOROUGH, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — A New Oxford teenager has been missing since early Friday morning according to Eastern Adams County Regional Police.

Officer Larry Kitzmiller says 13-year-old Bryanna Laughman was last seen Friday morning between 6:30 and 6:50 on North Peter Street in New Oxford Borough. Police say she was on her way to school.

Oolice say that the teen could possibly be in danger.

Laughman is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs between 120 and 130 lbs. She has light brown hair, and brown eyes. She has a small tattoo on her left wrist of a red heart.

She was last seen wearing bright high-top sneakers, jean and a light colored, possibly gray, jacket.

Police say they are working on leads at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastern Adams County Regional Police at 717-624-2101.