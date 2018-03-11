× One person injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa — Police in Harrisburg investigate a shooting that left one person wounded.

Harrisburg police responded to Harrisburg Hospital around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim provided inconsistent statements to police on what happened.

He had a minor gunshot wound to the rib cage area, and was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police.