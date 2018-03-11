Pennsylvania hunters gather together to start push for Sunday hunting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A group of Pennsylvania hunters are working together to call for lawmakers to pass legislation that would amend a law that prohibits hunting in the state on Sundays.

The group met today at the PA Game Commission in Harrisburg as they come up with a plan to gain more supporters and make their voices heard to legislators. They say because of the outdated law, the state's conservation effort is losing lots of money. They say that's because either hunters have given up on the sport, or are purchasing licenses in surrounding states that do offer Sunday hunting options.

The group says they are working to get organized and will make their voices heard to every state representative and state senator. They say it you're interested in getting involved, you can join their facebook page, PA Sunday Hunting Working Group.