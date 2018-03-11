× Police investigate accidental shooting in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police in Manheim Township investigate an accidental shooting that sent one man in the hospital in serious condition.

Police were called to the parking lot of the American Bar & Grill in the 1000 block of North Plum Street just before 12:48 a.m. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Responding officers provided emergency first aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital in serious condition.

Police determined the gunshot wound was self-inflicted as a result of an accidental handgun discharge.

No other injuries were reported.

The man is expected to survive, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.