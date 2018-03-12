× 35th Annual York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set for Saturday, March 17

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The 35th Annual York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 17.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at Market and Penn Streets proceeding east on Market Street to Duke Street in York.

If the parade must be cancelled due to severely inclement weather, where safety is an issue, the parade committee will make a decision by 8:30 a.m. on March 17.

Some of your favorite FOX43 team members will ride in the parade, including the FOX43 Morning News team of Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Chris Garrett, Andrea Michaels and Trenice Bishop. The FOX43 News evening team of Evan Forrester, Ali Bradley, MaryEllen Pann, Bradon Long, and Todd Sadowski will be in the parade as well.

For more information, you can visit the parade’s website here.