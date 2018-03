× Block of S. Duke Street in York to be closed Tuesday, police say

YORK — The first block of S. Duke Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday due to construction work around the Yorktowne Hotel, York Police announced Monday.

The affected area stretches from King Street to Market Street, including the first block of E. Mason Avenue, police say.

Motorists should be mindful as they travel in and around the affected area, police say.