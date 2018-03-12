Breezy, chilly, and plenty of clouds Tuesday

BREEZY WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS

Coastal storm keeps the clouds around for the evening and overnight, along with light rain and or snow showers. Moisture is gone by morning. Any snow leftover doesn’t amount to much more than a trace to at most an isolated 1 inch. Morning lows are in the 20s. The breeze begins to pick up, adding to the cold, and is persistent through the rest of the week. So while afternoon highs are near 40 for Tuesday, under mostly cloudy skies, wind chill values are in the 20s and 30s. Clouds stay for Wednesday, in fact, gusty winds could trigger a few light snow flurries. Temperatures are held near 40 with plenty of areas staying in the 30s. Below average readings continue the rest of the week. Highs bump up a bit, into the lower 40s, Thursday, with the help of a little more sunshine, however, the breeze is still with us. Another shot of chilly air drags temperatures back down Friday, with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Plenty of cloud cover limiting sunshine. Finally temperatures turn around heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We get a change in the upper level patten and high pressure building in at the surface. This provides calmer conditions and more sunshine just in time for the weekend. The weather cooperates nicely for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which kicks off at 1PM. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Sunshine continues Sunday and it’s warmer with reading back in the 50s. Monday brings our next shot at showers. Temperatures stay mild in the 50s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist