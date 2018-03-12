Capitol Police to deny entry by state rep. named in temporary protection order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state representative filed a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order against another state representative, which could make it difficult for both to work at the Capitol.

Luzeene County state rep. Tarah Toohil recently filed the temporary PFA against Delaware County state rep. Nick Miccarelli.

A story broke in February that two women who had dated Miccarelli at different times, accused him of not only sexual harassment, but making threats as well.

The latest development could make it difficult for Miccarelli to work in Harrisburg.

Miccarelli was not to be found at his State Capitol office Monday. This followed the filing of a temporary PFA order by Toohil.

Micarelli’s Spokesman Frank Keel said "In the midst of this well-orchestrated smear campaign against Rep. Nick Miccarelli, he cannot and will not be at the Capitol on Monday, but will be in his district office. He will not willingly submit to the ‘Jerry Springer’ environment his accusers wish to create in Harrisburg.”

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence director of public affairs Julie Bancroft said “if someone chooses not to report to work after a PFA has been ordered that does help the individual who filed for the protection from abuse to feel safe.”

Bancroft explained that any order of no contact wouldn’t be limited to just the Capitol complex.

“When there is a no contact order, that could be any type of contact. It could be phone calls, attempting to contact through social media, even something like sending gifts or flowers, that would be a violation of the order,” Bancroft said.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police said Miccarelli will be denied access and turned away if he tries to enter the Capitol while Toohil is in the building.

“The temporary PFA order is expansive, unprecedented and unwarranted. It was pushed through by Toohil without all the facts and without affording Nick the opportunity to be heard. He looks forward to being able to tell his side of the story and present the actual facts to the judge this Thursday,” Keel said.

“That’s when both the defendant and the plaintiff can make their case, have witnesses, share any evidence, and at that time, the judge will determine whether or not, a full final PFA is necessary,” Bancroft said.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 15th in Lucerne County.

If the judge issues a final protection order, the PFA would be valid for three years.

House Republican leaders and many others have asked for Miccarelli to resign.