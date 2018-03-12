× Former PA police officer to serve jail time for misbranding body armor

BALTIMORE — A former Pennsylvania police officer will serve one year in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for mail fraud, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Marco DeCamillo, who was sentenced Thursday, falsely claimed that body armor sold by his business, Mad Dragon Tactical (MDT), would protect against armor piercing rounds. DeCamillo sold approximately $169,000 worth of the armor that was falsely classified as certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), said ICE, who along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted the investigation. The NIJ conducts ballistic testing on body armor.

Evidence of altered ballistic test sheets were also recovered from the 41-year-old Reading resident’s home. The original test sheet, in 2013, provided results of ballistic testing on a ballistic test shield, not steel body armor plates that DeCamillo advertised, ICE adds.

During an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and HSI, DeCamillo admitted that he knew his MDT body armor was not NIJ certified.

Along with prison time, DeCamillo was ordered to pay $124,000 in restitution.