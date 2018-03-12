Give Local York: Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Give Local York is set for May 4!

In the months leading up to the event, FOX43 Morning News will have some of the different organizations that will benefit from the proceeds on the program.

Today's organization is the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove and Kim Hackett stopped by the set to offer more on what the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove does.

You can check it out in the clip above.

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.