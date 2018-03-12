× HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Who’s up next for the 23 Central PA teams still alive in the state playoffs

The PIAA basketball playoffs continue with second-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 11 boys teams and 12 girls teams from Central Pennsylvania still questing for state titles.

On the boys’ side, Harrisburg and Hempfield remain alive in Class 6A; Northeastern, Lampeter-Strasburg, York High, and Milton Hershey are still going in Class 5A; Middletown and Bishop McDevitt dance on in Class 4A; Trinity and Lancaster Mennonite are moving on in Class 3A; and Lancaster Country Day is the last local team standing in Class A.

In girls’ action, it’s Central Dauphin (Class 6A), Harrisburg, Lampeter-Strasburg, Twin Valley, Susquehannock, Lower Dauphin and Palmyra (Class 5A), Lancaster Catholic, Kennard-Dale and Bishop McDevitt (Class 4A), York Catholic (Class 3A) and Lebanon Catholic (Class 1A) still kicking.

Here’s who each team will be facing in the second round:

BOYS

Class 6A

Hempfield (24-4) vs. Lincoln (22-6)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. in Pottstown

The Black Knights, fresh off a 66-53 victory over Coatesville in the opening round, move on to face the District 12 champion Rail Splitters, who bounced Upper Darby in the first round.

Class 5A

Northeastern (26-3) vs. Penncrest (25-2)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Garden Spot HS

The Bobcats bounced District 1 fifth-place finisher Sun Valley 69-60 in the first round. Now they get the District 1 champion Lions, who knocked out Shippensburg 49-36 in their playoff opener.

York (17-10 vs. Bonner-Pendergast (23-4)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Reading’s Geigle Complex

The District 3 runner-up Bearcats held off Holy Ghost Prep 63-59 to advance to the second round, where they’ll take on the reigning District 12 champions, who eliminated New Oxford 56-45 in their state opener.

Lampeter-Strasburg (26-4) vs. Archbishop Carroll (25-2)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS

The Pioneers knocked off District 11 runner-up Bangor 54-42 in the first round. Up next are the Patriots, who finished third in District 12 and bounced Wissahickon 66-59 in their state opener.

Milton Hershey (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (21-5)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Reading’s Geigle Complex

Fresh off capturing the District 3 championship, the Spartans stayed hot in their state opener with a 75-52 rout of West Chester-Rustin. Things get a little more difficult in the second round, where the District 1 runner-up Eagles wait after stomping Hershey76-38 in the first round.

Class 4A

Middletown (18-7) vs. Overbook (17-8)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Garden Spot HS, New Holland

The Blue Raiders upended District 4 champ Mountoursville 66-57 in the first round. They now take on Overbrook, the District 12 third-place finisher. The Panthers downed District 1 champ Lower Moreland 76-51 in their playoff opener.

Bishop McDevitt (15-12) vs. Huntingdon (22-2)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Mifflin County HS

The District 3 runner-ups rebounded from their championship loss to Berks Catholic with a 15-point win over Danville to open States. Now they get the District 6 champions, who barely held off Lancaster Catholic 60-58 in the first round.

Class 3A

Trinity (20-5) vs. Dobbins (19-9)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS

The Shamrocks continued their impressive postseason with an easy win over Tacony Academy. Now they get the District 12 runner-up, Dobbins, which knocked off Southern Columbia 61-50 in the first round.

Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Westinghouse (18-6)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Altoona HS

The Blazers defeated District 6 champion Ligioner Valley 65-60 in the first round to set up a date with another district champ. Westinghouse captured the District 8 title, and blew out Burgettstown 75-52 in the first round of States.

Class 1A

Lancaster Country Day (19-7) vs. Susquehanna (18-8)

Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Hazleton

The Cougars bounced back from their loss to York Country Day in the District 3 title game with a 74-51 rout of Blacklick Valley in the first round. Up next is Susquehanna, the District 2 champ. The Sabres held off Conestoga Christian 58-54 in their state opener.

GIRLS

Class 6A

Central Dauphin (18-5) vs. Allentown Allen (18-8)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Governor Mifflin

The Rams held off Central Bucks East 33-28 in their state opener. Now they’ve got William Allen out of Allentown. The Canaries bounced Spring Ford 50-36 in their first-round game.

Class 5A

Harrisburg (24-4) vs. Abington Heights (19-7)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Pottsville’s Martz Hall

The District 3 champions rolled to a 62-37 victory over Upper Merion in the first round of States to book a trip to one of Pennsylvania’s best basketball venues in Martz Hall. Their opponent is the District 2 champion Comets, who trounced Solanco 53-24 in their first-round game.

Lampeter-Strasburg (24-4) vs. Southern Lehigh (25-2)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Hamburg HS

The Pioneers, fresh off their 67-59 victory over Mastery Charter North in the first round, now get the powerful District 11 champs in the second round. Southern Lehigh crushed Academy at Palumbo 76-20 in the first round.

Twin Valley (26-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Harriton HS

The Raiders finished third in the District 3 playoffs after getting upended by Harrisburg in the semifinals. They continued their rebound effort with a 51-45 victory over Mt. St. Joseph Academy in the first round. Archbishop Wood, the District 12 champ, stomped Springfield-Delco 46-25 in its opener.

Susquehannock (23-6) vs. West Chester Henderson (29-0)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Garden Spot

The Warriors finished fourth in District 3, but bounced back to upend District 2 runner-up Crestwood 38-33 in the first round. Their reward is a date with the bracket’s only undefeated team. WC Henderson improved to 29-0 with a 52-30 blowout of Spring Grove in the state opener.

Lower Dauphin (25-3) vs. Archbishop Carroll (19-7)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS

The Falcons bounced back from their District 3 championship loss to Harrisburg with a 66-48 rout of West Chester Rustin in the first round. Archbishop Carroll, the third-place finisher out of District 12, got here with a 46-37 win over Villa Maria Academy in the first round.

Palmyra (16-11) vs. Oakland Catholic (18-8)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Altoona HS

The Cougars are the sixth team out of the loaded District 3 contingent to advance to the second round after they knocked off District 6 champ Hollidaysburg 46-35 in the first round. Up next are the District 7 runner-ups, who bested District 10 third-place finisher Hickory 60-45 in their first state playoff action.

Class 4A

Lancaster Catholic (28-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (18-11)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Pottstown HS

The Crusaders continued their season-long unbeaten streak with a 72-30 rout of District 12 fifth-place finisher Overbrook in the first round to log their 28th straight victory. Catholic, the only undefeated team in the 4A field, gets a rematch in the second round; they bested ACC 47-35 in a non-league game back in December.

Berks Catholic (22-5) vs. Kennard-Dale (15-12)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Garden Spot HS, New Holland

The Saints rebounded from their District 3 title-game loss to Lancaster Catholic with a 38-25 triumph over Shamokin. They’ll face another District 3 competitor in the second round, as Kennard-Dale punched its ticket by upending District 4 champ Mifflinburg 51-32 in its playoff opener. Catholic and Kennard-Dale did not meet in the district playoffs.

Bishop McDevitt (17-8) vs. Forest Hills (21-6)

Wednesday, 7 p.m. at McConnellsburg HS

The Crusaders annihilated Prep Charter 78-26 in the first round. Things should be a little more challenging in their next outing, as they take on the District 6 champion Rangers, who eliminated Central Valley with a 56-52 victory in the first round.

Class 3A

York Catholic (14-13) vs. Penns Valley (21-5)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Central Dauphin East HS

The Fighting Irish might not have the most stellar record in the field, but they proved they belong with a 62-40 rout of Mastery Charter South in the first round. Now they get Penns Valley, which followed up its District 6 title run with a 54-47 win over Seton-LaSalle in the state opener.

Class 1A

Lebanon Catholic (23-6) vs. Greenwood (15-13)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Milton Hershey HS

The Beavers look primed for a deep playoff run after their 65-16 blowout of Cowanesque Valley in the first round. Up next is a rematch with Greenwood, whom they hammered 58-20 in the District 3 quarterfinals on Feb. 23.