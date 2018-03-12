× Hobby Lobby is coming to the West Manchester Town Center

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — Hobby Lobby is coming to the West Manchester Town Center, according to a York Dispatch report later confirmed by the township.

The new store is being built in the space between DSW and Burlington in the Town Center, located on the 400 block of Town Center Drive.

Based out of Oklahoma City, Hobby Lobby operates 800 arts and craft stores in 47 states.

The store is being built by Premier Construction Group.