Man denied sentence relief, re-sentenced to 20-40 years in prison for rape of a child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A prison inmate seeking sentence relief while serving time for rape of a child has seen his request denied.

Jeremy Barney, 41, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in 2014 for rape and other sexual abuse of a boy in Manheim Township in 2008.

Barney’s original sentence involved a mandatory minimum term, so his case was remanded for re-sentencing after the Pennsylvania Superior Court deemed such sentences unconstitutional.

At a recent re-sentencing hearing, Barney was ordered a 20-40 year sentence with the judge noting that he was not invoking mandatory minimums.