Man facing charges after allegedly overdosing while caring for four children in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly overdosing while caring for four children.

Swade Johnson, 25, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for the incident.

On March 11, Johnson was at a residence in the 600 block of W. King St. in Chambersburg with his four children, ranging in age from 3-months-old to 7-years-old.

Johnson snorted a controlled substance that rendered him unconscious and unable to care for the children.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Johnson’s oldest child found him lying on the kitchen floor and called his mother who was at work, according to police.

Police responded for the reported overdose and administered Narcan to Johnson, who eventually became coherent at the hospital after several doses.

It was then that Johnson admitted to intentionally snorting the substance.

Now, he will face charges.