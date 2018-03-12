× Man facing charges after allegedly pushing wife, two-year-old son down the stairs

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly pushing his wife and two-year-old son down the stairs.

Samuel Johnson, Jr., 45, is facing domestic assault, simple assault, public drunkenness, and possession of a small amount of marijuana charges for the incident.

On March 10 at approximately 3:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Louther Street in Carlisle for a reported domestic assault.

After conducting interviews, police determined that Johnson, Jr. had pushed his wife and two-year-old son down the stairs.

He had fled before police arrived to the scene, but was located a few blocks away.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson, Jr. was heavily intoxicated, according to police.

He was also found with a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

Johnson, Jr. was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.