Man wanted for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting infant arrested Monday afternoon

HARRISBURG, P.A. --- Police say they arrested Travon Johnson, 23, on the 300 block of Crescent Street at 4:45 Monday afternoon.

"There were quite a few cop cars out here and they had like the shield and everything as if they were going to break into the home," said resident Miranda Cade.

Authorities say Johnson was wanted for allegedly taking a one year old girl from the 1400 block of South 15th Street in Harrisburg around 8 Saturday night.

On Sunday, Harrisburg Police officials say they found the infant with injuries "consistent with being assaulted."

Authorities say she was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment and officials say they believe she's doing okay.

Johnson faces kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, Interfering with the custody and concealing of a minor charges.

Officials also say Johnson has several active warrants for violent crimes.

To some residents on Crescent Street, they said this latest incident is just one of a recent trend in their area.

"Now, it's more like you want to be upstairs at a certain time of the night," said Cade.

Authorities say more information on the investigation may be available Tuesday.