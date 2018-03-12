× Man wanted for kidnapping 1-year-old girl apprehended in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police have taken Travon Johnson into custody, the suspect who allegedly kidnapped a 1-year-old baby after being asked by the infant’s mother to watch her.

Johnson was apprehended at 4:45 p.m. Monday without incident on the 300 block of Crescent Street, according to police. He is charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, interfering with the custody of a minor, concealing the whereabouts of a minor and several felony warrants.

Police received a call from a woman Sunday morning who said that Johnson took her daughter, Dayyvani Cleveland. The woman added that she left Cleveland in Johnson’s care Saturday night.

Cleveland was located around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after police received that the baby had been dropped off to a known third party. Police say Johnson took the baby there to be given to law enforcement — and took off after. Police add that the girl suffered injuries that were consistent with being assaulted. As of Sunday night, she was being treated at Harrisburg Hospital.