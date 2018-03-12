× Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots for Tuesday and Wednesday total $738 million

MIDDLETOWN — The Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games are staging their own version of March Madness.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has an annuity value of $318 million, or $187.6 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is up to a $420 million annuity or $248.7 million in cash.

“We remind players to always play responsibly, regardless of jackpot levels,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Remember: you only need one ticket to win, and players must be 18 or older.”

Each game costs $2 to play. In Pennsylvania, tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002 and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket since joining the game in 2010.