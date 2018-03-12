Nor’easter stays out to sea, but brings some snow showers Monday and Monday night

CHILLY & BREEZY START TO WEEK: The chilly, breezy and cloudy days of march continue for the region through the first half of the week. Clouds arrive fast this morning as pieces of a nor’easter begin to come together out to sea. It’s a cold start, with temperatures in the 20s. Readings reach the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon. There’s a light breeze, making wind chill values feel like the middle to upper 30s at times. A few snow showers are also possible, but will not cause any issues. This nor’easter is not much of a bother for us. That thinking continues through the night. Aside from some occasional snow showers, the night is cold. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Accumulations, if any, are under an inch. Tuesday brings strong breezes and chilly conditions. There are flurries too, especially to the northwest. Readings are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values feel like the 30s. It’s more of the same for Wednesday. There’s gusty winds and a few flurries. Temperatures remain in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

TURNING MILDER: ​The breezes remain through the end of the week, but temperatures slowly begin to recover. A few weak disturbances swiftly move through, helping to kick up the breezes on both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are in the lower 40s Thursday, and then reach the lower to middle 40s on Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look too bad so far for the region. Skies are partly cloudy Saturday, and we’re watching for a few showers. Models have been trending drier, so we’ll keep an eye on it. The luck of the Irish might be able to keep us dry on St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures are near 50 degrees. Some warming continues under partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures reach the lower 50s.

