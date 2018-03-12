× Orioles announce new ‘Kids Cheer Free’ ticket giveaway for parents of young fans

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles announced a new program Monday that will allow every parent who buys a regularly priced upper-deck seat to get two free tickets in the upper deck for their children, according to an ESPN.com report.

The program, called “Kids Cheer Free,” runs month to month, the team said in its announcement. Children age 9 and younger are eligible for the free tickets.

The team also plans to expand its kids entertainment center at Camden Yards, and will offer more child-friendly food and beverage options.

The moves are part of an effort to broaden baseball’s appeal to younger fans, ESPN says. According to a Sports Business Journal article from 2017, the average age of fans for MLB in 2016 was 57. For the NFL it was 50, NHL 49 and NBA 42.