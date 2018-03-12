× State Dept. of Revenue, IRS warn of potential tax scams

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers and tax professionals to take extra precautions to protect their computer systems after receiving reports of several tax-related scams, according to a press release.

One new scam involves cyber criminals filing fake tax returns and getting fake tax refunds by posing as IRS workers and debt collectors.

“Cyber criminals are always working to develop news schemes that will allow them to profit by stealing sensitive information from hard-working people,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said in the press release. “This behavior is especially common early in the year when many taxpayers are preparing to file their tax returns. This is a good time for people to think about ways that they can protect themselves.”

According to the IRS, the new scam begins with cyber criminals stealing client data from tax professionals, then using that stolen data to file fraudulent tax returns in the victims’ names.

Instead of routing the fraudulent tax refunds to a separate account, the suspects instead direct the funds to the victim’s real bank accounts through direct deposit, the IRS says. Then then call the victims and threaten penalties if the victims don’t “return” the refunds.

In one version of the scam reported to the IRS, a taxpayer reported receiving a fraudulent refund, and later getting an automated call with a recording of someone claiming to be from the IRS. The message threatened the victim with criminal fraud charges, an arrest warrant and a “blacklisting” of the victim’s social security number.

The victim was given a case number and a telephone number to call to return the refund.

In another version of the scam, suspects posing as debt collection agents acting on behalf of the IRS contacted victims to say a refund had been deposited into their account in error. The victims were asked to forward the money to a collection agency.

The Department of Revenue and the IRS have issued the following tips to avoid scams:

The Revenue Department and IRS will never call demanding immediate payment of past-due taxes. Do not give out personal information over the phone to unsolicited callers, even if the caller claims to be from the IRS or your bank.

Do not trust the number you see on your caller ID, even if it appears to be coming from the IRS. Scam artists increasingly use a technique known as spoofing to trick caller ID.

Make sure you are educated about phishing schemes, which involve fraudulent email messages that are designed to steal sensitive information, such as passwords, usernames or personal financial information.

Never take an email from a familiar source at face value. If an email asks you to open a link or attachment, or includes a threat to close your account, think twice. If you have any doubts at all, go directly to the legitimate website and access your account there.

Use strong, unique passwords. Use different passwords for each account. Use a mix of letters, numbers and special characters.

Use security software to help defend against malware, viruses and known phishing sites. Elect to automatically update the software.

If an email contains a link, hover your cursor over the link to see the web address (URL) destination. If it’s not a URL you recognize or if it’s an abbreviated URL, don’t open it.

If a taxpayer receives an erroneous federal tax refund, the IRS encourages the taxpayer to visit this link for a step-by-step explanation on how to proceed.

If you are a victim of identity theft or discover a fraudulent Pennsylvania personal income tax return was filed using your identity, please contact the Department of Revenue’s Fraud Investigation Unit at 717-772-9297 or RA-RVPITFRAUD@pa.gov. The unit is dedicated to assisting victims of identity theft and combating tax refund fraud.

For more information on the Department of Revenue, visit www.revenue.pa.gov, or visit the department’s Facebook page.