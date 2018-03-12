State House to designate Wednesday, March 14 as ‘Saquon Barkley Day’
HARRISBURG — Wednesday will be Saquon Barkley day in the Keystone State.
State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh) announced Monday via press release that the former Penn State standout and projected Top Five pick in the NFL draft will be recognized Wednesday at 11 a.m. by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives with H.R. 697, which designates March 14, 2018 as Saquon Barkley Day.
The resolution reads:
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 14, 2018, as “Saquon Barkley Day” in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Saquon Barkley was born on February 9, 1997, in The Bronx, New York; and
WHEREAS, In 2001, he moved with his parents, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, and his siblings to the Lehigh Valley, eventually settling in Coplay, Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, At Whitehall High School in Lehigh County, Barkley rushed for 3,642 yards and scored 61 total touchdowns, earning the title of Mr. PA Football in his senior season in 2014; and
WHEREAS, Barkley committed to The Pennsylvania State University as a four-star recruit to play college football; and
WHEREAS, During Barkley’s three-year collegiate career, Penn State went 29-11, with two top 10 postseason finishes and a Big Ten Championship; and
WHEREAS, In 2015, Barkley rushed for 1,076 yards as a true freshman, becoming Penn State’s all-time freshman leading rusher and earning recognition as a first-team Freshman All-American, despite missing two games; and
WHEREAS, As a sophomore in 2016, Barkley helped lead Penn State’s football team to an 11-3 record and a Big Ten Championship; and
WHEREAS, In the 2016 Big Ten Championship versus the University of Wisconsin, Barkley rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries and caught the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s victory; and
WHEREAS, In his junior season in 2017, Barkley rushed for 1,271 yards and a Big Ten-leading 18 touchdowns, in addition to making 54 receptions for 632 yards and three touchdowns; and
WHEREAS, Following Penn State’s 35-28 victory over the 12th-ranked University of Washington in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, Barkley declared for the upcoming 2018 National Football League (NFL) draft, ending his illustrious college football career; and
WHEREAS, Barkley finished his college career with 3,843 rushing yards, second all-time at Penn State, and 5,038 total yards from scrimmage, first all-time at Penn State; and
WHEREAS, Barkley scored 43 rushing touchdowns during his Penn State career, becoming the school’s all-time leader in that category, in addition to scoring eight receiving touchdowns, two return touchdowns and one passing touchdown; and
WHEREAS, Barkley has received numerous accolades for his play, including being named a consensus first-team All American in 2017 and, that same year, winning the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile player in college football; and
WHEREAS, Barkley has been praised for his commitment and leadership both on and off the field; and
WHEREAS, Barkley was named to the Penn State football team’s Leadership Council his sophomore and junior years; and
WHEREAS, Penn State fans will not soon forget Barkley’s contributions to the team and the university; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That, in recognition of Saquon Barkley’s accomplishments both on and off the field, the House of
Representatives designate March 14, 2018, as “Saquon Barkley Day” in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives wish Saquon Barkley the best as he embarks on a professional football career in the NFL.