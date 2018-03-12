State House to designate Wednesday, March 14 as ‘Saquon Barkley Day’

Designating March 14, 2018, as “Saquon Barkley Day” in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Saquon Barkley was born on February 9, 1997, in The Bronx, New York; and

WHEREAS, In 2001, he moved with his parents, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, and his siblings to the Lehigh Valley, eventually settling in Coplay, Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, At Whitehall High School in Lehigh County, Barkley rushed for 3,642 yards and scored 61 total touchdowns, earning the title of Mr. PA Football in his senior season in 2014; and

WHEREAS, Barkley committed to The Pennsylvania State University as a four-star recruit to play college football; and

WHEREAS, During Barkley’s three-year collegiate career, Penn State went 29-11, with two top 10 postseason finishes and a Big Ten Championship; and

WHEREAS, In 2015, Barkley rushed for 1,076 yards as a true freshman, becoming Penn State’s all-time freshman leading rusher and earning recognition as a first-team Freshman All-American, despite missing two games; and