Vehicle strikes milk tanker in Lebanon County, police say

WEST CORNWALL TWP., Lebanon County — A vehicle struck the back of a milk tanker Monday afternoon in Lebanon County, according to the Cornwall Borough Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Route 322 at Starner Road.

Police say a Toyoto Corolla ran into the rear of the tanker that was stopped waiting to make a left turn onto Starner Road. The Toyota sustained extensive front-end damage and was towed. The tanker sustained minor rear-end damage, according to police.