York County man accused of punching police, kicking vehicle during public drunkenness arrest

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A 32-year-old York County man is facing several charges after resisting arrest and attempting to kick out the door and window of a police car, Fairview Township police say.

Benjamin Torres is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Simple Assault, two counts of Harrassment, one count of Public Drunkenness and one count of Disorderly Conduct in connection to an incident that occurred Saturday on the 700 block of Sawmill Road, police say.

According to police, officers were called to a resident on Sawmill Road for the report of a subject making threats and refusing to leave the property. Police found Torres hiding near a porch in the rear of the residence. Officers believed Torres was under the influence of narcotics, according to the police report.

While he was speaking to police, Torres allegedly punched one of the officers in the face and attempted to run away. A second officer tackled him, but Torres allegedly continued to struggle while on the ground, police say. Officers eventually used a Taser device to subdue him and get him into handcuffs.

While police were transporting him to the York County Booking Center, Torres allegedly began kicking the door and window of the police vehicle, forcing police to apply leg shackles to him to prevent him from injuring himself or damaging the vehicle, police say.

At the Booking Center, Torres allegedly punched a sheriff’s deputy, according to police, which resulted in additional assault, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

He was arraigned and placed in York County Prison without bail on both sets of charges.