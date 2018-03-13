× 20-year-old facing DUI charges after striking police vehicle in Sheetz parking lot in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A 20-year-old woman is facing DUI charges after striking a police vehicle in a Sheetz parking lot.

On February 25 around 2:10 a.m., a police officer was on patrol of the Sheetz parking lot in Shippensburg when his vehicle was struck by Bobbi Brabham.

Brabham, 20, was found to have a BAC of .041% and was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

There were no injuries suffered in the crash with both vehicles sustaining minor damage.