Alex Ovechkin scores 600th career goal

RALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 12: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his team's victory over the Carolina Hurricanes following a goal scored by Jay Beagle with 1.3 seconds left in an NHL game on January 12, 2018 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)
RALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 12: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his team's victory over the Carolina Hurricanes following a goal scored by Jay Beagle with 1.3 seconds left in an NHL game on January 12, 2018 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– A Washington Capitals’ stalwart made more history on Monday night.
F Alex Ovechkin became the fourth fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 career goals.
Ovechkin, 32, needed only 990 games to complete the feat, which only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull completed quicker.
Ovechkin’s two tallies raised his league-leading total to 42 on the season, and now has some questioning whether or not he can pass Gretzky’s record of 894 goals.