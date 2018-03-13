× Alex Ovechkin scores 600th career goal

WASHINGTON– A Washington Capitals’ stalwart made more history on Monday night.

F Alex Ovechkin became the fourth fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 career goals.

Ovechkin, 32, needed only 990 games to complete the feat, which only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull completed quicker.

Ovechkin’s two tallies raised his league-leading total to 42 on the season, and now has some questioning whether or not he can pass Gretzky’s record of 894 goals.