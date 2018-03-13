× Anti-DUI organization reminds drivers that police will be on the lookout for St. Patrick’s Day revelers behind the wheel

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Driving Under the Influence Association Tuesday issued a reminder that local and state law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.

The March 17 holiday has become a dangerous time on the nation’s roads, the PA DUI Association says. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 38 percent of the 269 total motor vehicle crash fatalities over the St. Patrick’s Day period from 2012 to 2016 involved drivers with blood alcohol concentrations well above the .08 limit.

Drivers are encouraged to make arrangements to get home safely before they consume alcohol, whether it’s on St. Patrick’s Day or any other time of the year.