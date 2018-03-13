Chilly and breezy Tuesday with flurries, and more breezy days are ahead

CHILLY & BREEZY START TO WEEK: A strengthening nor’easter stays out to sea, so it’s not going to be much of a bother to us. However, we are clipped with snow showers and flurries through about mid-morning. Additional accumulations, if any, are under an inch, and shouldn’t cause too many issues for the morning commute. A few spots could have some slick roads. Temperatures begin in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. The rest of Tuesday brings strong breezes and chilly conditions. There are some flurries too, especially to the northwest. Readings are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values feel like the 20s to lower 30s. Through tonight, skies are partly clear with the cold remaining in place. Lows are in the 20s. The winds don’t entirely settle, so wind chill values feel like the teens. It’s more of the same for Wednesday. There’s gusty winds and a few flurries. Temperatures remain in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Most spots should stay stuck in the 30s, however. Wind chill values feel like the middle to upper 20s at their coldest.

TURNING MILDER: ​The breezes remain through the end of the week, but temperatures slowly begin to recover. A few weak disturbances swiftly move through, helping to kick up the breezes on both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are in the lower 40s Thursday, and then fall back a touch on Friday. Skies are mostly cloudy on Thursday. A little more sun likely sneaks in Friday, so it’s partly sunny skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look too bad so far for the region. In fact, let’s call it the pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow! Skies are mostly sunny Saturday with the luck of the Irish keeping the region dry. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Some warming continues under partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday is partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers later during the day. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s again.

Have a great Tuesday!