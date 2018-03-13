× Cocalico High School in Lancaster County placed on lockdown after .22 caliber shell is found in hallway

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Cocalico High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a .22 caliber bullet was found in a hallway, according to East Cocalico Township police.

The lockdown began at 8:40 a.m., police say.

Police assisted school administration with searching lockers and examining video images, but no suspicious items were recovered, police say. The building was deemed secure and the lockdown was lifted.

East Cocalico Township police officers will remain on the premises for the rest of the day, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.