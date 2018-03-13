× Crews on the scene of fire at Specialty Bakery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire at Specialty Bakery.

Emergency dispatch confirmed that the call for a reported fire came in around 3:30 a.m. at Specialty Bakery in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township.

There have been no reported injuries or known extent of any damage at this time.

