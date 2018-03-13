× Cumberland County man’s sixth retail theft arrest leads to felony charge, police say

SHIPPENSBURG — A 28-year-old Cumberland County man is facing a third-degree felony charge after being busted for retail theft for the sixth time.

According to Shippensburg Police, Terraill Patterson took $14.38 worth of items from a Sheetz store on the 300 block of East King Street last Friday and left the store without paying. He was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Booking Center for processing.

A search of Patterson’s criminal history revealed that he had been charged with retail theft five previous times.

Police charged Patterson, who is homeless, with a third-degree felony count of retail theft and a summary offense for public drunkenness in the latest alleged offense. Bail was set at $5,000.