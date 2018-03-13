× Eagles release TE Brent Celek, the longest-tenured member of the team

PHILADELPHIA — Brent Celek, the longest-tenured member of the Philadelphia Eagles, was released Tuesday, the team announced.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2007, Celek played all 11 of his NFL seasons in Philadelphia, missing just one game during that span. The 6-4, 255-pound tight end caught 398 passes for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns during his career with the Eagles.

Statement from the Eagles on Brent Celek: pic.twitter.com/xsEdrgIuOy — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 13, 2018

By releasing Celek, the Eagles saved about $4 million toward the 2018 salary cap. Philadelphia is struggling to get under the $170 million number. Earlier Tuesday, the restructured the contract of offensive tackle Lane Johnson to save about $7 million in cap money.

Some reports say Celek could re-sign with the Eagles at a lower salary. There is also a chance he could retire, though he has reportedly said he would like to play again this season.