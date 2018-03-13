× Eagles reportedly reach agreement with former Ravens, Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly adding another piece to their defensive line by reaching an agreement with veteran tackle and former Baltimore Ravens standout Haloti Ngata, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former Lions’ DT Haloti Ngata intends to sign a one-year deal with Eagles, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Ngata, who played with the Ravens from 2006 to 2014 before signing a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions. He played three seasons in Detroit, but his 2017 campaign was derailed by a season-ending torn biceps injury after five games.

Ngata has 315 career tackles and 31.5 career sacks. He will likely join the Eagles as a backup along their already strong defensive line, which already includes returning starters Fletcher Cox and Tim Jernigan inside. He is projected to replace Beau Allen, who was part of the backup rotation on the line last season.

In other moves, the Eagles are reportedly restructuring the contract of offensive tackle Lane Johnson in an attempt to free up salary cap space, and are expected to lose backup tight end Trey Burton, who reportedly is headed to Chicago via free agency. Burton famously threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in the “Philly Special” play during Super Bowl LII.