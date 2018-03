× Fire causes barn to collapse in Dauphin County

LONDONDERRY TWP., Dauphin County — A barn that caught fire in Londonderry Township has collapsed.

Crews were called to an active fire in the 300 block of Hoffer Road around 6:30 p.m., Dauphin County dispatch confirmed.

There are no known injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.