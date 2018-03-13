× Former PA state constable pleads guilty to promoting prostitution, obstructing justice

HARRISBURG — A former Pennsylvania state constable pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and obstructing justice in a case where he offered to “help” women by paying their court costs and fines or overlooking warrants altogether in exchange for sex, according to the Office of Attorney General.

George Bottomley was arrested in April 2017 as a result of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. The Palmerton resident solicited at least seven women, two of which had sex with Bottomley because they felt obliged to do so due to his constable position, the Office of Attorney General release says.

“Today’s guilty plea follows an outrageous abuse of authority by an elected public official who violated the public’s trust,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “This defendant used his power and position to prey upon women to fulfill his own desires. To the women who were his victims, my message is clear: I hear you and he is being held accountable for his crimes.”

Bottomley could face jail time and a fine of up to $65,000, the release adds. As part of the plea, he has agreed not to seek or hold public office for 10 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 25.