× Former Penn State star Paul Posluszny announces retirement from NFL after 11 seasons

JACKSONVILLE — Paul Posluszny, a former Penn State star and 11-year NFL veteran with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter published on the Jaguars’ website.

“With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands,” Posluszny writes. “I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the NFL.”

Posluszny thanked his wife, Elizabeth, and said he looks forward to spending more time with his daughters. He also thanked his parents and siblings, along with former coaches Joe Paterno, Marv Levy, Jack Del Rio and Doug Marrone and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

Posluszny was star linebacker and two-time All-American at Penn State before joining the NFL in 2007, when he was drafted in the second round by the Bills. The 6-2, 232-pound middle linebacker totaled 882 tackles, 16 sacks and 15 interceptions in four years with Buffalo and eight in Jacksonville.