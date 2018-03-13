FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Donald David Francis, DOB 11/25/80, 37-Years Old (5’09”, 150 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Burglary, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, Strangulation, Theft, +multiple other offenses

Location: 100 Block of Armstrong Street, Halifax Borough, Dauphin Co.

Incident Date: April 1, 2017

Charges Filed: April 11, 2017

2. Jon Patrick Decker, DOB: 12/11/67, 50-Years Old (5’11”, 300 lbs, Hazel Eyes, Brown Hair)

Wanted: Access Device Fraud

Location: 200 Block of Austin Drive, East Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co.

Incident Date: Dec. 6, 2011

Charges Filed: Dec. 7, 2011

3. Richard Tyler

Wanted: Aggravated Assault

Location: 2650 Eastern Boulevard, Springettsbury Township, York Co.

Incident Date: Jan. 26, 2018

4. Matthew Hughes

Wanted: Persons not to possess/use/manufacture, control, sell, transfer firearms, fleeing/eluding police, terroristic threats, simple assault

Location: Red Lion, York Co.

Incident Date: December 24, 2017