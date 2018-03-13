× Harrisburg man accused of dumping drugs while fleeing police

HARRISBURG — A 51-year-old Harrisburg man is accused of dumping “a substantial amount of cocaine” from his vehicle while attempting to elude officers earlier this month.

According to Harrisburg police, officers conducted a traffic stop on Garland Baylor on March 2. Baylor was wanted by the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Department on a Failure to Appear bench warrant related to a narcotics charge, police say.

When police approached his vehicle, Baylor drove off, traveling north on North 7th Street, police say. Officers pursued him until he eventually stopped his vehicle near North 7th and Woodbine Streets.

Police removed Baylor from his vehicle and conducted a search, producing a Samsung cell phone and $100 in cash. A K-9 officer made a positive alert for the scent of narcotics, but a search of the vehicle and Baylor revealed no contraband, police say.

A short time later, police located a “substantial amount” of cocaine on the 1700 block of North 7th Street — a path Baylor traveled during the pursuit, police say. Based on the location of the drugs and the fact that the K-9 unit positively alerted on the vehicle for narcotics, Baylor was charged with throwing the drugs out of his car while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police charged Baylor with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count each of Escape, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude an Officer, and Reckless Driving.