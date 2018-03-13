× Lancaster man facing charges after admitting to engaging in sexual relationship with minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges for admitting to engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor.

Alex Kling, 19, is facing statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault among other related charges.

On February 5, a juvenile reported that between May 6, 2017 and December 2017 that she had engaged in numerous sexual acts with Kling after beginning communication on Facebook when she was 13-years-old.

The teen told police that she knew Kling was 19-years-old and that they went on a date in May 2017.

She also told police that Kling’s mother, who knew the victim was only 13-years-old, would pick her up in New Holland and take her back to Kling’s residence in Lancaster Township.

Kling was arrested on March 9 after an investigation into unlawful sexual contact with a minor was completed.

While being interviewed by police, Kling admitted to encouraging the minor to perform sexual acts while providing the minor with marijuana and alcohol while knowing the minor was underage.

Kling told police that he had thought the victim was 16-years-old but around Thanksgiving 2017, he found out she was actually 14. However, Kling also admitted to continuing to have sexual interaction even after learning the victim’s age.

Kling was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail.