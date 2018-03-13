Lancaster Police looking for 56-year-old woman who may have dementia

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are looking for a 56-year-old woman.

According to police, Rutnet Thomas was last seen several weeks ago. Thomas’ son is concerned and approached the family on February 25 about her because in November 2017, she had left home and was located in New Jersey. Thomas’ family believes that prior to the first time she went missing, she was exhibiting the onset of dementia, police say.

Thomas is just over 5 feet tall and wears glasses. She drives a green 2004 Hyundai Accent with PA license plate EXL8977.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas should contact their local police department or Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.