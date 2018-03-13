Legislatures scheduled to discuss mental health and school safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several legislatures will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss mental health and school safety.

State Representative Dan Miller will be joined by several other lawmakers at the Capitol Media Center. The legislatures plan to address the recent school shooting in Florida and discussions surrounding mental health.

According to a press release, lawmakers want to make sure that discussions about school violence and mental health do not reinforce negative stereotypes. They want to ensure discussions about mental health and school safety are addressed the right way.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Capitol Media Center in Harrisburg.