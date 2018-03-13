× Meet Penn State Head Coach at “A Night with James Franklin”

He has a big personality that wins over kids and Penn State fans of all ages. Anyone interested in meeting Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin can join him for “A Night with James Franklin” on Thursday Night at Stock’s Manor in Mechanicsburg.

The event is from 5-7pm and benefits Uplifting Athletes. The non-profit organization raises money to battle rare diseases and inspires the rare disease community through the power of sport.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coach Franklin had over 50 appearance requests with only two openings on his calendar. He chose this event to fill one of the open dates and the organizers are thrilled he will create personal memories for their guests.

"This event is going to be a great showcase for that," insists the Founder and Executive Director of Uplifting Athletes Scott Shirley. "With VIP's having a little bit of access with some one-on-one time and then he is going to share some remarks with the general audience and mix and mingle. Everyone is going to have a chance to have their moment with him."

Tickets are still available, you can order them at the link below:

https://give.upliftingathletes.org/mechanicsburg/events/an-evening-coach-franklin-at-stocks-manor/e169253