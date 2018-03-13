Olivia’s cooks up Guinness soaked Ribeye Steak

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Guinness soaked Ribeye Steak with sweet pearl onions, carrots

Served along w Smithwick’s rosemary roasted potatoes with sausage & kraut

And Yanni’s Beer Bread

Marinade for ribeyes :

2- 12 oz bone in ribeye steaks

1 pint Guinness

3 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp chopped garlic

3 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

3 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 cup pineapple juice

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Marinate the steaks for approx 2-4 hours

Heat the grill. Sear each side for approx 3-4mins. Serve & enjoy!

Smithwick’s rosemary sausage & kraut potatoes

3 cups red potatoes - peeled & cubed

3 cups golden potatoes- peeled & cubed

3 cups sweet potatoes- peeled & cubed

1lb fresh ground sausage

1 tbsp fresh thyme chopped

1 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped

1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

2 tbsp garlic chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Pinch crushed red pepper

2 bay leaves

3 cups sauerkraut

5 tbsp garlic butter

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup chopped onion

Cocktails

Irish mule

2gingers Irish whiskey

Fresh lime wedges

Ginger beer

Pour Irish whiskey over ice, squeeze lime wedges and toss in, shake. Top off w ginger beer. Enjoy!

Emerald Isle sunrise

Espolon tequila

Blue curaçao

Orange juice

Shake all ingredients over ice. Garnish w fresh blood orange. Enjoy!!