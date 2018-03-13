Olivia’s cooks up Guinness soaked Ribeye Steak

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Guinness soaked Ribeye Steak with sweet pearl onions, carrots
Served along w Smithwick’s rosemary roasted potatoes with sausage & kraut
And Yanni’s Beer Bread
Marinade for ribeyes :
2- 12 oz bone in ribeye steaks
1 pint Guinness
3 tbsp brown sugar
3 tbsp chopped garlic
3 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
3 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 cup pineapple juice
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
Marinate the steaks for approx 2-4 hours
Heat the grill. Sear each side for approx 3-4mins. Serve & enjoy!
Smithwick’s rosemary sausage & kraut potatoes
3 cups red potatoes - peeled & cubed
3 cups golden potatoes- peeled & cubed
3 cups sweet potatoes- peeled & cubed
1lb fresh ground sausage
1 tbsp fresh thyme chopped
1 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped
1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped
2 tbsp garlic chopped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
Pinch crushed red pepper
2 bay leaves
3 cups sauerkraut
5 tbsp garlic butter
2 cups chicken stock
1 cup chopped onion
Cocktails
Irish mule
2gingers Irish whiskey
Fresh lime wedges
Ginger beer
Pour Irish whiskey over ice, squeeze lime wedges and toss in, shake. Top off w ginger beer. Enjoy!
Emerald Isle sunrise
Espolon tequila
Blue curaçao
Orange juice
Shake all ingredients over ice. Garnish w fresh blood orange. Enjoy!!