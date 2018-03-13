× PennDOT to repair, resurface 4-mile section of Susquehanna Trail

Drainage and base repair work scheduled in advance of milling and paving.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently set work zone signs announcing that on Monday, March 19, its contractor will begin preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface a 4-mile section of the Susquehanna Trail along I-83 in southern York County from the intersection of Main Street and Route 851 in Shrewsbury Borough, through Shrewsbury Township to the intersection with Route 216 and Seaks Run Road in Springfield Township.

The $2,053,480 contract was awarded on February 5 to Highway Materials, Inc., of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, and includes tree trimming, minor drainage pipe and inlet work, roadway base repair, removal of the top layer of asphalt and replacement with a 3-inch bituminous overlay, guiderail replacement, and new signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in August.

PennDOT advises travelers that in coordination with the upcoming I-83 project, the contractor has agreed not to restrict travel lanes at night or on weekends. Initially travelers may encounter single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM for tree trimming, drainage and base repair work in preparation for milling and paving later this summer.

This section of Susquehanna Trail, officially designated as State Route 3001, averages between 6,000 and 6,300 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

