Phillies designate Tommy Joseph for assignment

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies have moved on from their first baseman of the past two seasons.

The team designated 1B Tommy Joseph for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for P Jake Arrieta.

Joseph, 26, hit 43 home runs and knocked in 116 runs over his two years with the Phillies, but hit .240 in 2017 with a sub-par .289 on base percentage.

Earlier this off season, the Phillies signed 1B Carlos Santana, making Joseph’s fit on the roster questionable.

However, he lasted deep into Spring Training, and now has the chance to be traded to another team or released altogether.