Police searching for suspect in two armed robberies in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect in two armed robberies.

On Saturday, March 10 at approximately 3:00 a.m., an armed robbery occurred at a business in the 2100 block of Linglestown Road in Harrisburg.

The business was robbed again on Monday, March 12 around 4:00 a.m. by the same suspect.

During the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with neon green lining, black gloves, black pants, black sneakers, and a Batman mask.

The second robbery occurred while the suspect wore the same clothes with a different mask.

During the robberies, the suspect demanded cash from the register and displayed a handgun with a silver slide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com.