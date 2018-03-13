Police searching for suspect in two armed robberies in Harrisburg

Photo Gallery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect in two armed robberies.
On Saturday, March 10 at approximately 3:00 a.m., an armed robbery occurred at a business in the 2100 block of Linglestown Road in Harrisburg.
The business was robbed again on Monday, March 12 around 4:00 a.m. by the same suspect.
During the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with neon green lining, black gloves, black pants, black sneakers, and a Batman mask.
The second robbery occurred while the suspect wore the same clothes with a different mask.
During the robberies, the suspect demanded cash from the register and displayed a handgun with a silver slide.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com.