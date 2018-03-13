× Reports: Former Penn State receiver Allen Robinson intends to sign with Chicago Bears

CHICAGO– A former Penn State wide receiver has reportedly found a new home.

Allen Robinson is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears, barring any last minute snags, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Robinson, 24, tore his ACL in the first game of the 2017 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and only finished with one reception.

In 2016, Robinson caught 73 balls for 883 yards and 8 TDs.

Now, Robinson will reportedly head to Chicago.

According to Ian Rapaport, Robinson’s deal will be worth $42 million with roughly $25 million of that total guaranteed.

Robinson will immediately becoming the top receiver for the Bears, who are giving second year QB Mitchell Trubisky a legitimate outside threat.